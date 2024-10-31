WA onion grower ‘of interest’ as McDonald’s E. coli case count rises

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it’s looking into an “onion grower of interest” in Washington state, that could be linked to the McDonald’s E. coli outbreak.

As of Wednesday, one person has died because of the outbreak and the number of people who’ve fallen ill has increased. The FDA says 90 people across 13 states have gotten sick, which is 15 more since last week. Hospitalizations have also increased by five, to a total of 27 people. Two people have developed a serious condition that can cause kidney failure, according to the federal agency.

Officials believe slivered onions on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers are the source of the E. coli. The fast-food chain says the onions came from a single supplier, the California-based Taylor Farms. The company has since recalled the yellow onions it sent to the fast-food restaurant and other chains.

However, on Wednesday the FDA announced it is inspecting Taylor Farm’s processing center in Colorado Springs as well as an “onion grower of interest” in Washington state. The agency has not named the grower.

Of the 62 people interviewed, every single one told the FDA they ate at McDonald’s. Of that group, 80% said they ate items containing fresh, slivered onions.

McDonald’s continues to not use slivered onions in impacted states. The FDA says the current risk of illness from E. coli contamination is low because onions have been recalled and should no longer be available.

