WA now ranks as 2nd most expensive state for gas, 43% higher than national average

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington is now the second-worst state to buy a gallon of gas, with residents paying 43% more per gallon on average compared to the rest of the country.

As of Sept. 10, Washington’s average price per gallon is $4.571, $1.378 higher than the national average, according to AAA.

Washington counties’ gas prices

Average gas prices in Washington jumped six cents from yesterday’s total, and have increased 16.4 cents per gallon in one week, according to GasBuddy.

AAA provided an updated database listing the best and worst counties in Washington to fill up your tank.

The most expensive counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington are:

San Juan, $5.402

Wahkiakum, $4.998

Pacific, $4.818

King, $4.797

Jefferson, $4.780

Each county’s average gas price included regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel.

“The West Coast may see continued increases due to seasonal refinery maintenance and the shutdown of a refinery in Southern California, which will keep supply tight,” GasBuddy wrote. “However, with the transition back to winter gasoline just a week away for most areas, those increases may be short-lived, with potential relief arriving toward the end of the month.”

California continued to lead the pack with an average price per gallon of $4.62, while Washington leaped over Hawaii ($4.477) to steal the No. 2 rank.

Lowest WA county gas prices

The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

Asotin, $3.965

Spokane, $4.250

Lincoln, $4.290

Pend Oreille $4.310

Ferry; Franklin $4.322

The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.

The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.

