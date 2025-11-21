WA law enforcement issue warning over TikTok ‘kick challenge’ after child shot in Houston area

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

If you’re a parent, you’ve probably heard of ding-dong-ditching, where kids ring a doorbell, then run away. Now, a new yet similar challenge has arisen on the social media platform TikTok.

In this new challenge, TikTok Kick, kids rush up to a house they targeted and kick the front door as hard as they can before darting from the scene. Sometimes the kids make threats alongside the kick before running away. This “prank,” also known as the “Door Kick Challenge,” can cause significant property damage and can put kids in potentially dangerous situations.

“Not only are these challenges criminal, but they’re dangerous in the sense that they’re putting our juveniles in a position to potentially get themselves killed,” Pierce County Deputy Carly Cappetto told KIRO Newsradio.

Cappetto is urging parents to talk with their kids about the illegality of these challenges and the dangers that can result. She shared that an 11-year-old in Houston was mistaken for an intruder due to this “prank.”

“The homeowner actually thought there was a home intrusion occurring, and they had shot this kid,” Cappetto said.

The damage caused to the home was nearly $1,000.

CrimeStoppers is advising parents to discuss the TikTok trend with their children, as it is extremely dangerous and could result in serious injuries.

