WA Gov. Jay Inslee responds to state’s high gas prices

In an interview with KIRO 7 Tuesday, WA Gov. Jay Insee responded to the recent rise in gas prices in the state.

On Friday, MyNorthwest.com reported the state’s gas prices were the highest in the country and we asked the governor who was to blame, and if the state’s cap and invest program was playing a role.

The cap and invest program sets limits on emissions and requires businesses to buy allowances.

Inslee pointed to the oil and gas profits that he said are the highest of any state.

He also noted a pipeline that was reportedly shut down for maintenance.

“That has a restrained supply and that has been a significant reason for cost increases,” Inslee said. “It’s not all this law, but we need to take action that will prevent this gouging legislature will have this January.”

Watch his full interview with KIRO 7 News below.

