WA gas prices rise by 5% year over year while nation’s prices fall by nearly 10%

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com
While the nation as a whole is seeing lower gas prices compared to this time last year, Washington’s gas prices have increased year-over-year.
Washington residents are paying an average of $4.413 per gallon of gas, nearly 5% higher than the price paid in the summer of 2024. Nationally, gas is costing an average of $3.14, 9.6% lower than prices last year.
As of Aug. 12, Washington residents are paying 40% more per gallon of gas than the national average. Washington consumers are currently paying $1.27 more than the rest of the nation, according to AAA.
Washington gas prices continue to soar
Washington has the third-highest gas tax in the country, with California (61.2 cents) and Pennsylvania (57.6 cents) leading the pack. Additionally, Washington’s average gallon of gas ranked third-highest in the nation, behind California, which cost $4.497 per gallon, and $4.462 in Hawaii.
The $4.413 average per gallon for Washington’s ranking is 40 cents higher than fourth-placed Oregon, which averages $3.996 per gallon of gas, as of this reporting.
WA’s highest gas prices by county
The worst counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:
- San Juan, $5.226 — 6% lower than prices in July
- Wahkiakum, $4.899
- Pacific, $4.767
- King, $4.665
- Jefferson, $4.730
The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.
Lowest WA county gas prices
The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:
- Asotin, $3.778
- Pend Oreille, $4.237 — 7% higher than prices in July
- Spokane, $4.069
- Ferry, $4.177
- Stevens, $4.145
The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.
Contributing: Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest
