WA gas prices rise by 5% year over year while nation’s prices fall by nearly 10%

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

While the nation as a whole is seeing lower gas prices compared to this time last year, Washington’s gas prices have increased year-over-year.

Washington residents are paying an average of $4.413 per gallon of gas, nearly 5% higher than the price paid in the summer of 2024. Nationally, gas is costing an average of $3.14, 9.6% lower than prices last year.

As of Aug. 12, Washington residents are paying 40% more per gallon of gas than the national average. Washington consumers are currently paying $1.27 more than the rest of the nation, according to AAA.

Washington gas prices continue to soar

Washington has the third-highest gas tax in the country, with California (61.2 cents) and Pennsylvania (57.6 cents) leading the pack. Additionally, Washington’s average gallon of gas ranked third-highest in the nation, behind California, which cost $4.497 per gallon, and $4.462 in Hawaii.

The $4.413 average per gallon for Washington’s ranking is 40 cents higher than fourth-placed Oregon, which averages $3.996 per gallon of gas, as of this reporting.

WA’s highest gas prices by county

The worst counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

San Juan, $5.226 — 6% lower than prices in July

Wahkiakum, $4.899

Pacific, $4.767

King, $4.665

Jefferson, $4.730

The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.

Lowest WA county gas prices

The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

Asotin, $3.778

Pend Oreille, $4.237 — 7% higher than prices in July

Spokane, $4.069

Ferry, $4.177

Stevens, $4.145

The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.

