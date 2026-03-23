WA gas prices hit second-highest in nation at $5+ per gallon, nearly 40% above national average

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The price per gallon of gasoline has risen well above $5 in several Washington counties, while the state’s average has shot up nearly $1 over the past month.

Washington residents are paying roughly 33% more per gallon of gas than the rest of the country, with prices increasing 94 cents since just a month ago, according to AAA.

As of March 23, Washington’s average price per gallon is $5.274, which is $1.318 higher than the national average. The price per gallon in Washington is the second highest in the nation, behind only California.

Across the greater Seattle area, the average price per gallon of regular gas is $5.532, nearly 40% higher than the national average.

Washington counties’ gas prices

Average gas prices in Washington have substantially increased in recent months, rising nearly $1.20 per gallon over the past year. For diesel, prices have increased by more than $2 in one year.

AAA provided an updated database listing the best and worst counties in Washington to fill up your tank.

The most expensive counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington are:

San Juan, $6.232

Pacific, $5.610

Wahkiakum, $5.599

King, $5.532

Jefferson, $5.436

Each county’s average gas price included regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel.

In September 2025, Washington stood alone as the state with the highest average gas price, surpassing California and Hawaii. After falling behind Hawaii, Washington has since reclaimed the second-worst state for a gallon, inching past Hawaii ($5.231), though California remains the most expensive at $5.790.

Lowest WA county gas prices

The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

Asotin, $4.632

Columbia, $4.832

Spokane, $4.891

Stevens, $4.951

Whitman, $4.960

The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA. As of March 23, Washington is roughly 30 cents away from an all-time high.

The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.

Global oil prices volatility amid Iran-U.S. war

Relief is ripping through financial markets on Monday after President Donald Trump said the United States has talked with Iran about a possible end to their war. Oil prices are easing, and stock prices are jumping on Wall Street following severe losses elsewhere in the world before Trump’s announcement.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude fell 9.7% to $101.26, down from nearly $120 at one point last week, after Trump said on his social media network, Truth Social, that the United States and Iran held productive talks the last two days “regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.”

Over the weekend, Trump had threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if it didn’t open up the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. The strait has become a sore point for Trump because its near-closure by Iran has prevented oil tankers from leaving the Persian Gulf to supply customers around the world.

Trump said Monday that he is postponing attacks on Iranian power plants for five days to allow talks to continue. The price of Brent crude fell as low as $96 immediately after Trump announced the postponement, but it quickly recovered much of that loss. Benchmark U.S. crude had a similar reaction, immediately falling toward $84 per barrel before paring its loss and reaching $90.11.

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