WA drivers can soon add blood type to IDs under new law

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

An act that allows people to voluntarily have their blood type placed on their driver’s license or identification card has officially been signed into law by Governor Bob Ferguson.

Senators Paul Harris (R-District 17), T’wina Nobles (D-District 28), Marcus Riccelli (D-District 03), and Shelly Short (R-District 07) sponsored the bill, Senate Bill 5689, in a bipartisan effort. The bill was initially delivered to the governor on April 22.

Washington is among the first states to offer blood type information on state-issued IDs. Arkansas passed a similar bill earlier this year.

“This legislation will help first responders and trauma teams access vital information faster, reducing delays in critical care,” Ferguson said. “In other words, this bill will literally save lives here in Washington State.”

Benefits of having blood type on ID

“The legislature finds that including blood type information on drivers’ licenses and identification cards can enhance emergency medical response, saving time and potentially lives in critical situations,” the bill read. “This act is intended to provide individuals the option to voluntarily include their blood type on their state-issued identification documents.”

The legislation will also require the Department of Licensing (DOL) to develop processes for individuals to submit blood type documentation when applying for or renewing their identification. This information will need to be verified by a licensed physician, a medical facility, or a blood donation organization.

A small, one-time administrative fee may be administered for the processing of blood type designations.

The law will go into effect on January 1, 2026.

