WA delays electric ferry plan, 3 diesel boats to return

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Washington State Ferries (WSF) is expanding its fleet next month, adding vessels to several key routes ahead of what’s expected to be a busy summer season on Puget Sound.

“Governor Ferguson delayed the hybrid electrification for two of the state’s largest ferries back in March, which set the table to bring back some vessels three years earlier than planned,” KIRO Newsradio’s Nate Connors told “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio.

Diesel comeback boosts ferry service before summer

The additions will bring WSF’s total operating vessels to 18, restoring nearly full domestic service, three years earlier than originally projected.

Here’s what’s changing:

Seattle-Bremerton Route: Returns to two-boat service on Sunday, June 15.

Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth “Triangle” Route: Will resume a three-boat schedule beginning Monday, June 30.

Port Townsend-Coupeville Route: Gains a second ferry every weekend from Friday, July 4, through Monday, October 13, running Friday through Monday.

“Following the World Cup, the state is still committed to building electric ferries, with the first one in service by 2029,” Nate Connors said. “Adding three vessels puts the fleet at 18 running full time, with 21 total ready to go.”

