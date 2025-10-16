WA counties begin mailing general election ballots

KING COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

General Election Day is November 4, and King County Elections (KCE) has officially mailed out more than 1.4 million ballots to registered voters across the county. Officials expect a 45% turnout this year.

Statewide, ballots need to be mailed by October 17, as required by state law — 18 days before Election Day. Eligible military and overseas voters received their ballots even earlier, by September 20.

If you’re registered to vote, your ballot is mailed automatically — no need to request one.

Key deadlines before General Election Day

Ballots must be postmarked by November 4 or returned to an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day. If mailing your ballot, the United States Postal Service recommends sending it by October 28.

Need to register or update your address? The deadline to do so online is October 27 at VoteWA.gov. Voters can also register and vote in person at county voting centers through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

This year’s ballot includes a statewide constitutional amendment that would allow the state to invest funds from long-term services and supports accounts. Depending on your precinct, you may also vote on state legislative races, judicial positions, and local measures such as levies and bonds.

To see what’s on your ballot, visit VoteWA.gov for a customized voter guide.

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group