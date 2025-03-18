WA chowder sold in five states recalled over botulism risk

ANACORTES, Wash. — SeaBear Company, based in Anacortes, is recalling two types of seafood chowder because of botulism risk.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers are told not to eat the ‘Smoked Salmon Chowder’ and ‘Alehouse Clam Chowder’ even if they don’t look or smell spoiled.

SeaBear initiated the recall after a customer complained about a pouch not being properly sealed. Upon further investigation, the company found a mechanical issue with equipment, which caused the seals to not fully bond and made some pouches leak.

No illnesses have been reported.

The chowders were sold in Alaska, California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington between Oct. 1 and March 14.

Here are the impacted lot codes:

SeaBear Salmon Chowder

64242902 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028

64242912 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028

64242972 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028

64242982 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028

64243042 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028

64243052 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/2028

64243121 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028

64243131 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028

64243191 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028

64243201 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/2028

64243651 SALCH – Enjoy by: 12/2028

64250031 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/2029

64250291 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/2029

64250301 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/2029

Alehouse Clam Chowder

64241641 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/2028

64241643 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/2028

64241661 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/2028

64243251 ALECH – Enjoy by: 11/2028

64243261 ALECH – Enjoy by: 11/2028

64250222 ALECH – Enjoy by: 1/2029

64250241 ALECH – Enjoy by: 1/2029

If you have the product at home—don’t eat it. Instead, you’re asked to call the SeaBear customer service team at 1-800- 645-3474 or email smokehouse@seabear.com for a full refund. SeaBear’s customer service hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to -5:30 p.m.





