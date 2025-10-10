WA, Catholic Clergy come to agreement on mandatory reporting law

The State of Washington has agreed not to enforce a controversial law that would have compelled Catholic priests to break the sacred seal of confession to report child abuse.

The settlement, announced Friday, ends months of legal battle.

The decision states that Clergy in Washington will remain mandatory reporters; however, the state and county prosecutors have agreed—as the court ordered—not to enforce reporting requirements for information learned solely through confession.

The stipulation now awaits approval by the court. “Today’s agreement respects the court’s decision in this case and maintains important protections for children,” said Attorney General Nick Brown. “It keeps crucial portions of Washington’s mandatory reporting law in place, while also preserving the Legislature’s authority to address issues with the law identified by the court.”A majority of states list clergy as mandatory reporters, and Washington joined this group with the passage of Senate Bill 5375 in May 2025.

Mandatory reporters are required to tell authorities if they suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, and include people working in many professions—such as medical professionals, teachers, and childcare workers.

