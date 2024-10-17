Vulgar DUI suspect crashes into multiple cars in Kent

KENT, Wash. — On Monday, officers answered calls about a hit and run near the 27100 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast in Kent.

The victim told dispatch that a car in the opposite direction swerved, crashed into her car and then drove away.

The victim was able to tell police the type of car it was and the license plate.

After police arrived and began to take the victim’s report, a second caller reported witnessing the crash and also getting hit by the same driver.

Shortly after the second hit and run, Kent police spotted the driver on 119th Place Southeast just south of Southeast 244th Street.

When the suspect saw the police car, she tried to turn around through the lawn of a nearby home.

After stopping, the 33-year-old woman from Seattle refused to step out of the car. Police described her demeanor as “extremely verbally combative.”

Once the officers had the woman under arrest, they found alcohol in the car and picked up the scent of marijuana.

Police said the woman refused to tell them her name but was ultimately identified through fingerprints.

A judge approved a warrant to get a blood sample before she was jailed on suspicion of two counts of driving under the influence and hit and run.

©2024 Cox Media Group