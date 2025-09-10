Voters to decide on levy increase for Valley Medical Center

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Voters in South King County will soon decide on Proposition 1, a proposed levy lift for Valley Medical Center. The hospital’s Board of Commissioners approved the measure for the November ballot, aiming to bolster funding for essential healthcare services and workforce retention.

If approved, the levy would increase property taxes by 46 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, bringing the total to $0.75 per $1,000. For a home valued at $500,000, this would mean an additional $19 per month, or $228 annually.

Hospital officials said the funds would be used to:

Maintain 24/7 hospital operations, including labor and delivery, emergency care, and trauma services.

Ensure local access to care, reducing the need for residents to travel for essential services.

Support workforce development, helping recruit and retain skilled healthcare professionals in South King County.

“Remarkably, we have not asked voters for a levy lift in 20 years,” Carol Barber, Chair of the Board of Commissioners and a Kent resident, said in a statement. “This reflects our commitment to long-term fiscal stability and our determination to ensure that everyone in our community can access local, life-saving care.”

Voting on Valley Medical Center levy lift

Only residents within Public Hospital District No. 1 of King County are eligible to vote on Proposition 1. To check if you live within the district boundaries, go here.

Valley Medical Center has scheduled several virtual forums to inform residents and answer questions. There are two on October 8, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., and one on October 15 at 11 a.m.

