Voodoo Doughnut announces Bellevue location coming soon

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Voodoo Doughnut is set to open a new location in downtown Bellevue, marking its expansion in the greater Seattle area, according to a release from the company.

The doughnut shop, known for its unique menu, will offer more than 40 varieties of doughnuts, including popular options like the Bacon Maple Bar and Voodoo Doll.

“We’re excited to bring Voodoo to Bellevue,” said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut. “The city has a great energy and a strong sense of community that fits perfectly with our brand.”

Voodoo Doughnut, established in 2003 in Portland, Oregon, has grown to operate 24 locations across the U.S. and has become known for its recognizable pink boxes, the company says.

The Bellevue shop will soon be located at 10713 Main Street.

An official opening date has not yet been announced.

