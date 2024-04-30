Police release video of two teens in alleged armed carjacking and pursuit in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — A new dashcam video has been released by Seattle police that shows two teens in an alleged carjacking of two people and leading police in a high-speed chase through city streets.

Sirens and sounds of a helicopter overhead ended in the two teens’ arrest.

Shortly after 7:40 p.m. on April 12, emergency dispatchers received a report of a carjacking in the 9200 block of 35th Avenue Southwest in White Center.

When officers arrived, the victim told police that their white Audi SUV was stolen at gunpoint by two suspects in a dark-colored Hyundai.

One suspect left in the victim’s Audi and the other in the Hyundai.

Seattle Police officers pursued the suspects as the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter helped track the two cars as they wound around South Seattle and the Burien area.

Police arrested 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys in Burien and then booked them into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

Both cars were recovered, along with a gun.

