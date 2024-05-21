Kirkland gets new roundabout as part of $50M project

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A major improvment to the Interstate 405 corridor in Kirkland is complete.

A new roundabout is now open at Northeast 132nd near Totem Lake.

It’s the centerpiece of a two-year, $50 million project.

Drivers will now be able to access I-405 at 132nd instead of either Northeast 124th or 160th.

There are also new roundabouts linking the freeway’s new on and off ramps to better manage traffic flow.

“The continued growth in the region has created pressure on the adjacent interchanges, and what this project will do will make it easier for people to access Totem Lake and I-405, bringing economic benefits to the community,” said Washington Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

The improvement was funded by the 2015 Connecting Washington package.

The project is also improving bicycle and pedestrian links.

