Video shows car engulfed in flames after late-night crash in Mount Vernon

The Mount Vernon Police Department released video of a fiery car crash that occurred a little more than a week ago.

On Dec. 10 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers were called to S. Waugh Road in Mount Vernon. When they arrived, they found a car engulfed in flames near a damaged truck.

Officers interviewed someone at the scene, who initially admitted he was the driver before changing his story.

“I was trying to cover up for my friend that ran away,” he told officers when pressed about who drove the vehicle when it crashed.

When officers asked for his friend’s name, he claimed he didn’t know it. Officers then arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

