Video shows arrest after attempted burglary at SoDo cannabis business

SEATTLE — Video from surveillance and Seattle Police body-worn cameras shows a suspect in an attempted burglary at a Seattle cannabis business running from police and their arrest shortly after.

The attempted burglary happened at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 11, when the owner of a cannabis processing business in the SoDo neighborhood called 911 to report that several people were trying to break into the building in the 2700 block of Sixth Place South. The owner was watching the suspects remotely through security cameras.

When officers arrived, several suspects ran, and two cars sped off.

An officer ran after the suspects and was able to catch one of them, a 27-year-old man, and take him into custody.

After searching the business, police realized the suspects were unable to get inside before officers arrived. In addition, an abandoned car was recovered.

The man who was arrested had a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and resisting arrest. He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary.

Detectives are still trying to identify the other suspects.

