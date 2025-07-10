VIDEO: See this 252-pound tapir calf splash in her waterfall habitat at Point Defiance

TACOMA, Wash. — Ume may only be a few months old, but she’s already making a splash at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium-- literally.

Ume, born in February, is a 252-pound tapir calf. The Malayan tapir is endangered, and zoo officials say there are fewer than 2,500 remaining in fragmented populations across the world.

The calf and her mother explored the waterfall exhibit for the first time, where keepers say they swam, frolicked, snuffled through grass and enjoyed sticks and snacks.

According to the Smithsonian Channel, tapirs are great swimmers and can stay underwater for several minutes.

Guests can see 5-month-old Ume and her mom Yuna explore the waterfall habitat again this Saturday and Sunday, July 12 & 13.

Ume is only the second tapir ever born at Point Defiance Zoo.

You can see Ume and her mom, Yuna, and a third tapir, Baku, in the Asian Forest Sanctuary area of the zoo.

