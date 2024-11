KIRO 7 News is on the scene of a downed power line that has sparked a brush fire near Lake Stevens.

State Route 9 south of State Route 2 is currently closed in both directions.

Fire crews are on-site blocking the road until the power line can be de-energized.

The live wire is sparking a small brush fire near a utility box along the road.

This story is developing and will be updated.









©2024 Cox Media Group