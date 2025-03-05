VIDEO: Cougar spotted near Gig Harbor High School

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A Gig Harbor homeowner got quite the surprise Wednesday morning.

A cougar wandered through their yard, and they caught the encounter on camera.

It happened off Rosedale Street Northwest, which is near Gig Harbor High School.

According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), cougars are the largest members of the cat family in Washington.

Cougars weigh roughly between 110 and 140 pounds and typically live in dense brush and forested areas.

WDFW says cougar attacks on humans are rare. In Washington state, there have been two deadly attacks and approximately 20 other recorded encounters where someone was hurt in the last 100 years.

Encountering a cougar

WDFW says relatively few people will ever come across a cougar, much less confront one. If you come face to face with a big cat, here’s what they recommend:

Stop, pick up small children immediately, and don’t run. At close range, a cougar’s instinct is to chase.

Face the cougar. Talk to it firmly while slowly backing away. Always leave the animal an escape route.

Try to appear larger than the cat. If wearing a jacket, hold it open to increase your apparent size. If you are in a group, stand shoulder-to-shoulder.

Do not take your eyes off the cougar or turn your back. Do not crouch down or try to hide.

If the animal does not leave, be more assertive. If it shows signs of aggression (crouches with ears back, teeth bared, hissing, tail twitching, and hind feet pumping in preparation to jump), shout, wave your arms, and throw anything you have available.

If the cougar attacks, fight back. Be aggressive and try to stay on your feet. WDFW says cougars have been driven away by people who have fought back.





