Video captures another sunfish spotted in the Puget Sound!

Another very unusual sea creature has been spotted visiting the waters of the Puget Sound!

An ocean sunfish called a Mola Mola was spotted while a couple was cruising south between McNeil and Anderson islands.

Mola Molas can grow to 11 feet long and weigh more than a ton. You can see in the video that the one spotted was pretty huge!

This is the second sunfish spotted in recent weeks in our region. Last week, Jonah Zimmerman got a video of the big fish swimming near his boat not far from Tacoma.

These are rarely seen in our waters because they are warm-water fish but researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a marine heat wave has been heating up west coast waters enough that new species are following the things they eat, all the way here.

