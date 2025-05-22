Victim stabbed in Seattle’s University District, police search for suspect

SEATTLE — Seattle police are in the University District actively searching for a man who reportedly stabbed someone.

According to an alert sent out by the University of Washington, the stabbing occurred along 15th Avenue NE. The man ran southbound and was last seen around University Way NE and NE 47th Street. He is still believed to be moving southbound.

The man is described as having medium to short hair, wearing a black shirt with white lettering on the back, gray sweatpants, and Vans (shoes) with light gray lettering. If seen, please call 911.

