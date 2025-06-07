Victim shot and killed at his own 21st birthday party in Kent

KENT, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Kent police say a man was shot and killed at his own 21st birthday party early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when a group of people showed up at a party uninvited, and were asked to leave.

Police say several people called 911 after hearing the sound of gunfire.

Some reported they believed the victim was outside of the home.

The shooting took place on 22nd Ave. S. near S. 250th, about a quarter mile west of Pacific Highway.

Police believe the victim was shot outside of the residence.

Friends took him to a hospital in Federal Way, but he did not survive.

Arriving officers learned the suspects left the scene immediately after the shooting.

When police arrived, they say the victim had already been transported to the hospital.

Witnesses say after the uninvited guests were asked to leave, an argument ensued and a fight broke out.

They say that’s when they heard more than one round of gunfire.

Police say the man celebrating his 21st birthday was wounded, but made it back into the home and then collapsed.

Kent detectives arrived soon after.

They interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.

Police say the investigation will continue as detectives try to piece together the sequence of events that led to the deadly shooting.

They are still looking for at least one suspect and anyone else who was involved.

