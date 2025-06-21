16-year-old killed in shooting in Burien home Friday night

BURIEN, Wash. — A person found shot inside a Burien home died on the scene, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

King County Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting at a house in the 100 block of SW 142nd Street at around 5:03 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

Medics and deputies tried to give aid to the teen, but he died on the scene.

Deputies say they have not taken anyone into custody for the shooting.

They say that they don’t think that there is a threat to the public at the moment.

Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

KCSO plan to release additional details as the case develops.

