Verdict reached in wrongful death trial of BLM protester Summer Taylor

A King County jury found the state of Washington was not liable in the death of BLM protester Summer Taylor, said attorney Karen Koehler in a press release Thursday.

On July 4, 2020 Taylor was with a group of Black Lives Matters demonstrators on Interstate 5 in Seattle. Dawit Kelete drove onto I-5 where he hit Summer Taylor and Diaz Love with his vehicle.

Taylor was killed. Diaz Love was severely injured.

Kelete agreed to a plea deal in July 2023, pleading guilty to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and reckless driving.

The jury determined that Taylor was not engaged in any illegal activity, violation of law, or regulation, said Koehler.

The jury placed full responsibility on the driver.

The jury calculated damages of $6 million on behalf of the Estate of Summer Taylor.

The trial lasted two and a half weeks.

©2024 Cox Media Group