Vancouver, WA police found what appeared to be WW1 mortars

VANCOUVER, Wash. — During construction at Pearson Airfield, an archeologist found what could be unexploded Stokes Mortars dating back to World War 1.

The Vancouver Police Mobile Explosive Device Unit worked with the U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal team to deal with the mortars.

Teams dug holes in the ground and safely detonated the explosives on site. The mortars were initially found on Tuesday but more were located and detonated on Wednesday, construction operations were able to resume.

Pearson Airfield is one of the oldest continually operating airfields in the United States and during WW1, a spruce mill on the site created wood components for military aircraft, according to the City of Vancouver.













©2025 Cox Media Group