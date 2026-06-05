UW stabbing suspect to undergo mental evaluation, court proceedings delayed

SEATTLE — Christopher Leahy, the suspect accused in the stabbing death of 19-year-old University of Washington student Juniper Blessing, did not appear in court on Thursday for his scheduled hearing. Instead, Leahy was ordered to be committed to Western State Hospital for a 15-day observation period for a competency evaluation.

Leahy’s defense attorneys appeared in court on his behalf and informed the judge that they believe Leahy is not competent to assist in his own defense after visiting him multiple times.

During Leahy’s 15-day observation at Western State Hospital, forensic evaluators will create a report for the court. This report will advise the court on whether Leahy is competent. If found competent, court proceedings can continue. If not, the court can then decide whether to order mental restoration treatment.

Surveillance video showed Christopher Leahy in the laundry room where Juniper Blessing died just minutes before her body was discovered. Leahy was arrested after police released those videos a few days later.

Leahy is scheduled to return to court on June 25.

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