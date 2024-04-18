UW player pleads not guilty to rape charges

University of Washington running back Tylin “Tybo” Rogers faced a judge Thursday morning for his arraignment hearing.

Rogers was arrested earlier this month and is accused of raping two women. During court Roger’s attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

According to court documents, both incidents happened during the 2023 season, between October and November.

One of the victims is a student at Seattle Central Community College, and the other is an undergrad student at UW.

During the hearing, a victim advocate read a statement from the UW student: “I do want a protection order. I don’t know if he behaved this way with other girls or other people, if he has anger issues or what, but he is dangerous.”

The judge ended up granting protection orders for the two victims.

Prosecutors say Rogers met the first victim on Tinder and the second at a party on Greek row.

“That night he just immediately started acting aggressive with me. He didn’t even give me the opportunity to consent. He just wanted to aggressively hurt me,” said the victim advocate.

Prosecutors said given the timeline of Rogers’s suspension last year and when one of the assaults happened, they believe the school and the athletic department were aware of the accusations.

Investigators say one of the assaults was reported days before the PAC-12 championship game and say there were emails sent within the athletic department that Rogers should be taken off the roster.

One of the victims says Rogers is a danger to the community.

“We are both University of Washington students. I’m afraid of ever seeing him again or that he will send other people to talk to me. I think he’s dangerous to me, to other people, to the community, and other girls,” said the victim advocate.

Rogers remains free on $300,000 bail; his next court date is May 21.

©2024 Cox Media Group