UW Men’s Rowing wins IRA National Championship

SEATTLE — The University of Washington’s Men’s rowing team is celebrating this morning after a “comeback victory” at the IRA National Championship over the weekend.

UW Men’s Rowing brought home the win after a tight race at Lake Natoma in California on Saturday.

This is the third year in a row that UW has brought the award home, and the 22nd time in school history.

UW also won the 3V8+ title and earned the silver in the 2V8+. They also earned the James Ten Eyck Memorial Trophy for overall points, an award based on finishes in the three eights finals.

“It’s the 20th Ten Eyck Trophy in UW history, most by any college, and more remarkably, the 16th in the last 19 years,” according to the news release from UW.

“That’s as good as it gets,” said head coach Michael Callahan. “I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a faster boat or a more cohesive crew. When you’re a coach, you want to see your guys put it all together in the biggest moments and that’s what they did.”

For more details and photos from their big win, click here.

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