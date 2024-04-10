UW football player charged with rape, suspended from team

SEATTLE — A University of Washington Huskies football player has been charged with rape in the 2nd and 3rd degree.

The King County Prosecutors Office says running back Tybo Rogers raped two women back in October and November during the 2023 season.

Rogers has been suspended from all team activities til further notice. The Athletic Department provided this statement on the matter:

“The University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Department is aware of the arrest of a football student-athlete by the Seattle Police Department. The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The UW will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement, as requested.”

According to the charging documents and arrest report, Rogers met one of the victims through Tinder and the other at a party on Greek Row. Both women went to different colleges.

Rogers was suspended prior to the PAC-12 Championship game for an unknown reason at the time, but he returned to team activities in mid-December and was on the team during both College Football Playoff games.

Charging documents state one of the victims reported the alleged rape on November 28th to Title IX, which was several days prior to the PAC-12 Championship.

Investigators also state they found emails sent within the Athletic Department at the time suggesting that Rogers not be allowed to travel for the conference championship game.

There were also text messages referring to Rogers and questions being asked about what was going on with him by different people, including Rogers’ father.

Police say those emails were sent within the same time frame the alleged assault was reported to the school.

KIRO7 asked UW students their thoughts on how the situation was handled. Some felt that the Athletic Department and University should’ve acted quickly when it came to the allegations and remove Rogers from the team.

“I think it should be their priority…like number one priority,” Sanika, a 4th year at UW, said.

Rogers was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on Friday. His bond was set at $300,000.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office told KIRO7 Rogers posted bail and is out of jail.

