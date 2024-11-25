USPS, Toys“R”Us launch Santa’s gift shop, an online store to fulfill wishes

The United States Postal Service and Toys“R”Us have launched an online store designed to let Santa’s elves adopt letters to Santa and fulfill Christmas wishes without leaving home.

The goal is to make it easier to find a gift and ship it from the comfort of your home.

With a click, Santa’s elves can find a letter to Santa and make a child’s wish come true.

Toys“R”Us will run the online store and will include a large selection of items sold at stores. The store will be closely integrated with USPS to ensure Santa’s gift gets to the children on time.

“Our joint effort with Toys“R”Us is just the beginning. We’re looking to broaden our selection of gifts in the future to help expand the impact of USPS Operation Santa and create even more opportunities for Americans to spread holiday cheer,” said Holman.

The USPS Operation Santa program, established 112 years ago, connects children’s letters sent to Santa with responses from one of Santa’s many elves across the United States.

“At Toys“R”Us, our mission is to bring joy to children, and what better way than to surprise them with gifts from Santa,” said Gary Haas, vice president of e-commerce at Toys“R”Us. “Through this new e-commerce platform, generous individuals can easily adopt a letter to Santa and help create magical moments for a new generation of Toys“R”Us kids.”

More information on how to participate in the program can be found on USPSOperationSanta.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group