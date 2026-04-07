USPS to keep 80% of Amazon deliveries in new package deal

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) have reached a new package-handling deal.

First reported by Reuters, Amazon will retain about 80% of its existing deliveries with USPS, equivalent to more than 1 billion packages a year. This deal means the post office will hang onto most of the business from its largest customer. Amazon represents roughly $6 billion in annual revenue for USPS, as it delivers around 1.7 billion packages annually for Amazon.

“We’re pleased to have reached a new agreement ​with USPS ​that ⁠furthers our longstanding partnership and ​will let us continue ​supporting ⁠our customers and communities together,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

Amazon previously threatened to reduce its deliveries with USPS by two-thirds, according to Reuters. Still, Amazon stated it will continue to expand its own delivery service.

USPS, despite operating on an approximate $80 billion budget, warned officials it could run out of cash as soon as ​October. USPS has lost $118 billion in revenue since ​2007.

The financial terms of the agreement have not been revealed, as of this reporting.

©2026 Cox Media Group