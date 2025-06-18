U.S. Marshals search for suspect in Emerald Queen Casino murder

TACOMA, Wash. — The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for assistance in locating a man suspected of a murder that happened in Tacoma.

The U.S. Marshals Service led the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF), and the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is looking for 29-year-old Elijah Dominick Hylton.

Hylton is accused of shooting Ty Jenkins on the second floor of the Emerald Queen Casino parking garage in August of 2020.

He was later issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder in January 2023.

Hylton is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, they are asking you not to approach him and to call 911.

Law enforcement is asking that if you have any information on Hylton, call 1-877-Wanted-2 or 1-877-926-8332 or submit a tip using USMS Tips or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

