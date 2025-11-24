U.S. Marshals arrest Seattle murder suspect after chase in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that a murder suspect was arrested after an operation conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Marshals’ Violent Offender Task Force located the suspect at an apartment building in Burien.

When he saw the marshals, he ran away on foot.

Officers eventually tracked him down and arrested him.

A search warrant was served at the suspect’s apartment after the arrest.

He was booked into the King County Jail.

Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating the case.

