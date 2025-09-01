U.S. Coast Guard searches for 2 after catamaran capsized near Rogue River

The U.S. Coast Guard says that it is searching for two people who fell off a catamaran after it capsized near the entrance to the Rogue River.

Coast Guard (CG) Sector Columbia River received a report that a catamaran had capsized with three people on board.

One of the people was rescued by a Good Samaritan and taken to Gold Beach.

Air Station North Bend and Station Chetco River crews are searching for the other two people who were on the catamaran.

This story is developing.

#BREAKING CG Sector Columbia River received a report of a capsized catamaran with 3 people on board approx 3.5NM West of the entrance to Rogue River, Ore. 1 person was rescued on top of the vessel by a Good Samaritan and transported to Gold Beach for medical evaluation. 1 of - — USCGNorthwest (@USCGNorthwest) September 1, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group