U.S. Coast Guard searches for 2 after catamaran capsized near Rogue River

Capsized Catamaran Location U.S. Coast Guard (U.S. Coast Guard)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The U.S. Coast Guard says that it is searching for two people who fell off a catamaran after it capsized near the entrance to the Rogue River.

Coast Guard (CG) Sector Columbia River received a report that a catamaran had capsized with three people on board.

One of the people was rescued by a Good Samaritan and taken to Gold Beach.

Air Station North Bend and Station Chetco River crews are searching for the other two people who were on the catamaran.

This story is developing.

