U.S. Coast Guard rescues two hikers stranded on volcano in Alaska

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) says crews responded to reports of two hikers stuck on the Makushin Volcano in Unalaska, Alaska, on Sunday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m., the Alaska State Troopers sent the rescue request to the USCG command center in Juneau.

A helicopter crew based at Air Station Kodiak flew nearly five hours to reach the two hikers, one of whom had a leg injury at about 2,000 feet of elevation, USCG said in a release.

Both were airlifted at around 5 p.m. and flown to Dutch Harbor for medical treatment.

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