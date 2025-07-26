U.S. Coast Guard detects Chinese research ship off of Alaska

ALASKA — A Chinese research ship named the Xue Long 2 was detected 290 nautical miles north of Utqiagvik, Alaska on Friday, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) said in a release.

The Coast Guard says the Chinese icebreaker ship was seen 130 nautical miles inside the U.S. Extended Continental Shelf (ECS), of which the United States has sovereign rights over.

A USCG C-130J Hercules plane from Air Station Kodiak flew in to respond to the Chinese vessel.

“The U.S. Coast Guard, alongside partners and other agencies, vigilantly monitors and responds to foreign government vessel activity in and near U.S. waters to secure territorial integrity and defend sovereign interests against malign state activity,” Rear Adm. Bob Little, Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District said.

