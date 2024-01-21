U.S. Attorney uncovers ‘disturbing spike in threats’ regarding Western WA hate crimes

Tessa M. Gorman was sworn in as U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Washington on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Gorman had served six months as Acting U.S. Attorney. She was appointed to the post by U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

U.S. Attorney Gorman also issued a 2023 report to the community, highlighting the work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Our priorities continue to include keeping communities safe, protecting civil rights, defending government agencies in litigation, and working on crime prevention strategies including improving reentry for those involved in the criminal justice system,” writes the report.

An alarming issue the office is seeing is an increase in hate crimes.

“Of key importance to the office and community are our cases involving civil rights, including hate crimes,” writes the report. “We are seeing a disturbing spike in threats and actions motivated by hate for diverse communities.”

She also touched on community safety regarding fentanyl and guns, tax crimes, cybercrimes, and environmental crimes.

