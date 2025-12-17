US 101 closed near Hoodsport for mudslide

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — US 101 near Hoodsport in Mason County is closed until further notice because of a mudslide.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, engineering geologists will check out the hillside to help determine the next steps.

There are no alternative routes in the area.

This is one of many slides that the region has seen after a series of atmospheric rivers hit Washington, bringing heavy rains, record-breaking flooding, and strong winds.

