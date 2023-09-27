UPS to recruit 100,000 workers for 2023 holiday season

The United Postal Service (UPS) says they will hire more than 100,000 seasonal team members for the upcoming holidays as announced in a Wednesday press release.

The shipping company says it is filling part-time and full-time positions for both delivery drivers and package handlers. Permanent positions are also available to applicants who apply early.

The application process will take less than 20 minutes for most people, however, the majority of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

“The best talent delivers the best service. That’s why we’re proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers, and seasonal employees alike,” said Executive Vice President and President Nando Cesarone. “We’re looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process.”

To find out specifics about job openings in Seattle, visit the UPS career website page.





©2023 Cox Media Group