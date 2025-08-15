Unusual ‘zombie rabbits’ spotted in Washington State

Unusual-looking rabbits have recently been spotted in Washington, sporting wart-like growths that can resemble horns.

Wildlife officials say the animals are infected with Shope papillomavirus, a relatively common rabbit virus that is harmless to humans and pets.

The virus, first identified in the 1930s by Dr. Richard E. Shope, causes wart-like growths that can protrude from a rabbit’s face, head, or body.

In some cases, the growths become elongated, creating a hornlike appearance that has long fueled folklore — including the North American legend of the jackalope, a mythical horned rabbit.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose told The Associated Press that sightings of infected rabbits tend to increase in summer, when fleas and ticks — which spread the virus — are more active.

The disease can only be transmitted between rabbits, not to people or other animals.

While the growths can appear alarming, Van Hoose said they do not harm the rabbits unless they interfere with essential functions like eating or seeing.

In most cases, a rabbit’s immune system will fight off the infection, and the growths will eventually fall away.

The recent wave of attention began in Fort Collins, Colorado, where residents posted photos online of the “horned” cottontails.

Viral nicknames like “Frankenstein bunnies,” “demon rabbits” and “zombie rabbits” quickly circulated, but wildlife experts emphasize that the condition is not new and poses no public health risk.

The virus has played an important role in scientific research, helping establish links between viruses and cancers, including the human papillomavirus that can cause cervical cancer.

©2025 Cox Media Group