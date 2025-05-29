Unusual spike in Mount Vernon overdoses has local agencies concerned

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Skagit County Public Health said they saw a higher than usual spike in drug overdoses on Tuesday.

The overdoses occurred in the Mount Vernon area involving several individuals in their 20s and have been attributed to opioid use.

The reported overdoses were non-fatal and it’s unknown whether the incidents are related, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Skagit County Drug Enforcement is concerned with the powder form of fentanyl, which has a higher potency and higher variability.

Health officials say fentanyl use makes up most of the overdose deaths in Skagit County, which can unknowingly be mixed with other substances.

The sheriff’s office is urging the community to get the word out about overdose spikes, and if you suspect that someone is suffering from an overdose to call 911.

🛑 OVERDOSE SPIKE ALERT 🛑 Issued by Skagit County Public Health on 5/27/25 What’s Happening? Skagit County Public... Posted by Skagit County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 28, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group