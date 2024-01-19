Unpredictable mountain pass conditions keeping travelers on their toes through the weekend

Mountain pass conditions can be unpredictable, as a group of skiers experienced Friday morning.

“We were just not going to come at all because of the freezing rain forecast, but it looks like it kind of held off,” Rob, a skier, said. “We saw that (Snoqualmie Pass) was closed early this morning, but we were watching it and then as soon as it opened, we rolled from Issaquah.”

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Friday for the Cascade mountains, along with the valleys of King and Snohomish counties.

Both Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass were temporarily closed on Friday morning for avalanche control.

“We’ll head down before noon, probably like 10, 11 o’clock because there’s a chance of freezing rain coming later on. And that’ll turn the roads, the traffic, and everything into a total mess,” Rob said.

Chain requirements may come and go for mountain pass travel, but it’s important to keep chains in cars in case requirements change.

On Friday morning, chains were required on both Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass.

White Pass was also closed due to blocking debris and high avalanche danger.

Jared, a driver who has been traveling over the passes from Easton for the past few days, said he’s seen treacherous road conditions throughout the week.

“Semis blocking over, mini-semis down in the median… Cars were just all over the place,” Jared said. “Pass closures, that’s been happening a lot due to avalanche control and spinouts.”

