University of Washington creates memorial fund in honor of Juniper Blessing

SEATTLE — The University of Washington has created a memorial scholarship in honor of a trans student who was murdered earlier this year.

“Scholarship awards from this fund will support students’ educational expenses, including but not limited to tuition, helping recipients continue their academic journeys while fostering their creative and community-centered contributions. Through this support, the fund honors Juniper’s legacy by uplifting students who use music as a means of connection, expression, and belonging,” the university shared.

People can donate through September 30 by clicking here.

19-year-old Juniper Blessing was stabbed over 40 times on May 10 inside a laundry room at the Nordheim Court apartment complex.

A man named Christopher Leahy turned himself in to the police, less than six hours after suspect photos were released.

He’s being sent to a psychiatric facility over mental health concerns.

Leahy’s defense team was in court on June 4 on his behalf, telling the judge they visited him in jail multiple times and didn’t think he was competent to assist in his defense.

The judge ordered Leahy to be committed to Western State Hospital for a 15-day observation and competency evaluation.

Forensic evaluators will use the time to create a report advising the courts on whether he is competent. If he is, the court proceedings can continue. If he isn’t, then the court can decide whether to order mental restoration treatment.

Blessing was a sophomore at UW.

“A gifted vocalist with what her teacher described as a ‘magnificent’ voice, Juniper brought care, focus, and dedication to every performance, whether singing classical repertoire or contemporary songs. She approached her craft with discipline and openness, continually embracing new challenges and growing as an artist,” the memorial scholarship page states.

Blessing was from Santa Fe, New Mexico, and graduated from the New Mexico School for the Arts in 2024 before continuing her studies at UW.

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