Union strike delays Evergreen Public Schools opening by one week

VANCOUVER, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Evergreen Public Schools’ (EPS) start to the school year will be delayed one week after the Public School Employees of Washington SEIU Local 1948 (PSE) voted to strike.

The PSE contract expires on Aug. 30, and union members voted to begin their strike on Tuesday, the original first day of school. Classes are now scheduled to begin Sept. 2.

Union strike postpones school start

The EPS Board of Directors unanimously approved the schedule change Friday, hoping to provide ample time for the district to negotiate an agreement with the union.

“By delaying the start of school, we are giving bargaining teams an opportunity to reach a contract that is fair to both sides and sustainable under our current budget constraints,” Dr. Christine Moloney, the superintendent for EPS, told KATU 2. “A one-week delay will allow students, families, and staff to make plans with less of the uncertainty of the day-to-day decision-making that sometimes comes during negotiation proceedings.”

Contract negotiations have been ongoing since March with PSE, a union representing approximately 1,400 classified employees.

Mindy Troffer-Cooper, PSE chapter president and paraeducator at Harmony Elementary School, emphasized the need for an improved contract, although the focus on students remains as a major focal point.

“We would rather be in our schools, serving students,” Troffer-Cooper said, according to The Columbian. “But Evergreen Public Schools has left us no choice. Our community, our students, and our labor partners stand with us, and we will not back down until we win the contract our members deserve.”

Middle and High School sports will continue next week as scheduled, along with new student registration.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group