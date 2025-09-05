Ultimate guide to celebrating the completion of Seattle’s Waterfront Park

SEATTLE — On Saturday, Seattle is celebrating the official completion of Waterfront Park—and you’re invited!

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Pier 58—everyone is welcome to attend. After, there will be a Grand Opening Celebration from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The celebration will include over 60 performances and activations across Pier 58, Pier 62, the 17-block Park Promenade, and Overlook Walk.

Events & activities

Below, you’ll find a list of activities, events and performances that will be taking place during Saturday’s celebration. We’ve broken them down by location and time for you, so you don’t have to worry about missing the excitement.

Park Promenade

All day long:

An art walk celebrating Black Artists from the Central District Art Walk

An art Installation by Brandi Douglas from the Puyallup Tribe

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Watch live graffiti art by Sam Sneke

Spoken word, visual art, Indian dance with Alam Khan

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Youth jazz & blues ensemble from The Rhapsody Project Songsters

Dance styles from African to hip-hop by Northwest Tap Connection

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

D’Vonne Lewis Band

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lion and Dragon Dance by Mak Fai Kung Fu Club

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

African cultural music, dance, and song by ADEFUA

7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

ParisAlexa – R&B soul music

Portraits in Motion – curated by David Rue

Pier 58

All day long:

Build your own jellyfish lantern (join the Jellyfish Procession at 6 p.m.)

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Storytime with Seattle Public Library

Hoopla Face Painting

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Honoring Tribal Partners with the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribes

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

K-Fest — Music & Dance & Culture: High-energy K-Pop, cultural performances, and rhythms featuring Morning Star Korean Cultural Center

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Breakdancing performance by Massive Monkees

------

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Indigenous beats with DJ Cutz

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Zulu Radio 20 Performance Showcase

Pier 62

All day:

Seattle Paint Party – a hands-on activity for everyone

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Columbia City Arts Show

------

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Seattle ReCreative sustainable art activity

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Festival Sundiata: Waterfront Strut Procession – Move through the Waterfront with Analog Brass Band, Buffalo Soldiers, Daughters of Royalty, and The Electronettes

1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Performance by La Fonda

2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

KEXP DJ Set – DJ Albina will be broadcasting live

------

3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Performance by The Black Tones

4:15 to 5 p.m.

Performance by Banda Vagos

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

KEXP DJ Set

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Jellyfish Lantern Procession

7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Brasil in Motion – dance performance

7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Caribbean Sea Festival

8:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Performance by Reposado

Railroad Way South

All day:

“We Are Water” Art Installation by Raven Juarez

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hang out with the Seattle Mariners

------

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Waterfront Strut Procession Landing – performances by Analog Brass Band, Buffalo Soldiers, Daughters of Royalty Drill Team, and The Electronettes Drill Team

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Glow Stick ZUMBA with Meli Bles

Washington Street Boat Landing / Pioneer Square Habitat Beach

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Unkitawa Showcase

Overlook Walk

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shelf Life Story Project —Share your Waterfront story and leave a note for the future

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Performance by Double Dutch Divas

------

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Central District music showcase featuring Afreesha (Welcome), Elnah Jordan Experience, Zaina The Phenom, Afreesha, and Da Qween of Everything

------

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jennifer Ott Pop-Up Talks

------

3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

King Khazm – Seattle hip hop MC & producer

------

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jennifer Ott Pop-Up Talks

Alaskan Way Between Yesler & Washington

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

David B. Williams Pop-Up Talks

Meet us at the waterfront!

About the park

The new 20-acre park stretches along the waterfront from Belltown to Pioneer Square. It transforms the former Alaskan Way Viaduct into green spaces, cultural experiences, and public amenities for all to enjoy. You can learn more by clicking here.

