Uber more than doubles Puget Sound presence with new Bellevue tower lease

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Uber continues to expand in the Puget Sound region after it signed a lease for the Four106 Tower in Bellevue.

With this lease signing, the ride-hailing company more than doubles Uber’s local footprint across Bellevue and Seattle. According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, it’s one of the largest office deals in the city in years.

Uber’s other major location in the area is in the Second + Seneca Building at 1191 Second Avenue in Seattle. Its lease for that building lasts 10 years.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Uber to Four106,” Matt Chamberlain, the western U.S. executive vice president of Patrinely, the owner of the building, said in a news release. “Uber is a category-defining technology leader, and their decision to commit long-term is a powerful validation of what Four106 was built to deliver.”

Uber has more than 1,400 employees throughout the Puget Sound region.

In August 2025, it was reported that Uber, headquartered in San Francisco, California, had set its sights on expanding in the greater Seattle area by considering a lease for a 150,000 square-foot building. The Four106 Tower is 170,000 square feet in size.

“The greater Seattle area is an important talent hub for Uber, and with all such markets, we regularly review real estate availability and offerings as part of our ongoing business practice,” an Uber spokesperson stated last August.

Contributing: Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest

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