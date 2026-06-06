U-Haul crashes into Aberdeen home after swerving to avoid suspected DUI driver

ABERDEEN, Wash. — A person in Aberdeen was arrested early Saturday morning, accused of driving under the influence and causing a U-Haul to crash into a house.

Police were called to Sumner Avenue around 2 a.m. for the crash. The caller said a U-Haul had smashed into a home in the area.

When police arrived, they learned that there was another car that was at fault. According to the department the driver of the U-Haul tried to swerve around the car drove off the road.

The at-fault driver was arrested for DUI.

No one was hurt including the people inside the home.

No word on the extent of the damage.

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