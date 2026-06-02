Two years since a Garfield High School student was shot and killed, no arrests have been made

It has been nearly two years since a Garfield High School student was shot and killed in a parking lot on campus at lunchtime. His killer is still free.

On Tuesday, the Seattle City Council officially designated June 6 as Amarr Murphy-Paine Day, a moment of celebration for his family and their mission to serve others in his name.

“It means that Amarr’s name is in the history books for this city,” said Arron Murphy-Paine, Amarr Murphy-Paine’s father.

Saturday will mark two years since his death. Witnesses said he was trying to break up a fight when he was shot and killed.

“He was where he was supposed to be, even on that day,” Murphy-Paine said.

No arrests have been made in the killing, and the Seattle Police Department declined to answer questions about suspects Thursday, stating only that the case remains open.

“What kind of justice it is for Black children? Tell me,” said Amarr’s grandmother Veronica Murphy in council chambers Tuesday.

Murphy also criticized what she said has been a lack of communication from the Seattle Police Department about the case.

“My grandson is dead just at a school,” she said. “What can you do?”

Murphy-Paine spoke about justice in his words to council chambers too.

“I don’t think about that young man in Amarr’s life he took, I think about him possibly taking more,” he said.

Murphy-Paine has been vocal that his definition of justice looks different.

“For me personally, justice is what we’re doing today (at City Hall),” he said. “All the events that we’re doing in the lives that we changed, the people we serve.”

Since Amarr’s death, his family has helped thousands of people through coat, blanket and sock drives in Amarr’s name. They have also hosted events to spread awareness about gun violence, including two they will host this week at Garfield High School.

“(Amarr) would say job well done,” Murphy-Paine said. “Amarr had a big heart, so everything that we want to symbolize around him is going to be from the heart.”

Murphy-Paine asked those who may have witnessed the crime to make “the decision off your heart” to come forward to police with information.

“I know as time goes, the heart softens,” he said. “So, if it’s on your heart and been bothering you, just make the move.”

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